Jen Psaki: ‘Finding common ground through listening is often a tactic that isn't used as much as it should’

How do you handle the heat of one of the most contentious jobs there is? When Jen Psaki became press secretary, President Biden asked her to “take the temperature down” in the briefing room after the chaos of Trump’s term. Psaki mastered communicating under difficult, high pressure circumstances. Her new book Say More, details the lessons she learned: Be Prepared - know your stuff. You don’t need to be the loudest in the room to communicate effectively. If you’re confronted with aggression, decide if it's worth it before engaging.May 12, 2024