Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter Dead at 96: Her life, legacy, and impact

Mental health and human rights advocate Rosalynn Carter has died at the age of 96. The former First Lady and Co-founder of The Carter Center was surrounded by family at the time of her passing. Jonathan Alter and Kelly O’Donnell join Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss her life, legacy, and immeasurable impact including the Mental Health Systems Act of 1980 and the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers established in 1987.Nov. 19, 2023