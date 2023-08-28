IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Gov. DeSantis booed at vigil for Jacksonville shooting victims

    01:05

  • Jacksonville community holds vigil after hate-motivated shooting leaves 3 dead

    04:27

  • Florida governor condemns ‘horrific racially motivated’ Jacksonville shooting

    00:55

  • Jacksonville mayor urges community to come together for change after shooting

    02:01

  • DeSantis calls Jacksonville shooting ‘a very cowardly act'

    00:48

  • Louisiana petroleum refinery fire and chemical leak forces evacuations

    04:32

  • Police say video shows neighbor injecting chemicals into family's home

    02:03

  • MLB rolls out facial scanner ticket authorization

    02:23

  • Arizona woman saves herself from kidnapper with post-it note

    02:55

  • Pregnant woman fatally shot by police in incident at Ohio Kroger store

    02:26

  • United Auto Workers vote to authorize strike against Ford, GM, Stellantis

    01:47

  • Schools struggling to hire teaching staff as return to class approaches

    02:47

  • Maui wildfire survivors worry about housing amidst devastation

    02:45

  • Deadly severe weather spawned at least 10 confirmed tornadoes in Midwest

    02:18

  • Five family members found dead in Ohio home in apparent murder-suicide

    01:49

  • Video appears to show Florida man injecting chemicals under family's door

    01:26

  • Savannah renames square to honor pioneering Black educator

    01:03

  • United Auto Workers union authorizes strikes at GM, Ford, Stellantis

    03:09

  • Arizona kidnapping victim's note leads to rescue

    01:31

  • Alabama 7-year-old dies from equine encephalitis infection

    02:35

Yasmin Vossoughian

Florida lawmaker calls out Gov. DeSantis after Jacksonville shooting

02:02

Florida state Rep. Angie Nixon, who represents the district where the Jacksonville shooting took place, said Gov. Ron DeSantis has had "an all-out attack on the Black community with his anti-woke policies."Aug. 28, 2023

  • UP NEXT

    Gov. DeSantis booed at vigil for Jacksonville shooting victims

    01:05

  • Jacksonville community holds vigil after hate-motivated shooting leaves 3 dead

    04:27

  • Florida governor condemns ‘horrific racially motivated’ Jacksonville shooting

    00:55

  • Jacksonville mayor urges community to come together for change after shooting

    02:01

  • DeSantis calls Jacksonville shooting ‘a very cowardly act'

    00:48

  • Louisiana petroleum refinery fire and chemical leak forces evacuations

    04:32

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All