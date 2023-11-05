IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Yasmin Vossoughian

Damar Hamlin returns to Cincinnati field where he suffered cardiac arrest

02:12

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin returns to Paycor Stadium for the first time since he suffered a cardiac arrest during a routine play. NBC News' Jesse Kirsch explains that it is unclear if Hamlin will be playing in tonight's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.Nov. 5, 2023

