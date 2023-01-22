California officials investigate white cargo van amid search for shooting suspect

- UP NEXT
"The justices are in essence undisciplinable." Joyce Vance on the Supreme Court's leak investigation.06:05
"They're going to make this into a circus." Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-CA) reacts to far-right House Republicans securing high profile committee assignments07:15
"You don't give up." Rev. Al Sharpton on carrying forward Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy05:47
Moms Demand Action founder Shannon Watts on recent victories05:57
Good Liars create 'Honest Trump Cards' focusing on 2020 election loss06:17
‘Packing 537 days into one report’: What to expect from Jan 6 Committee final report05:02
Fmr. Mayor of San Antonio on lifting of Title 42: ‘Our immigration system is not working.’04:35
‘It’s absolutely unsafe and we won’t stand for it': Flight attendants speak out against one-pilot cockpits05:54
“What I saw and heard shouldn’t be tolerated in our country:’ Rusty Bowers reacts to criminal referral for Trump06:01
‘Obscene and unprecedented’: Text messages reveal GOP calls to overturn 2020 election results06:55
‘They’re all going to have to pay this money back’: Florida attorney hopes to hold celebrity promoters of FTX accountable04:31
"I will never give up." Documentary chronicles fight for justice after Flight PS752 was shot down in Iran in 202018:02
New Documentary ‘Loan Wolves’ Investigates Student Debt Crisis04:09
‘They’re digging a hole for themselves’: GOP-Controlled House prepares to launch frivolous investigations05:18
‘A champion of humanity’: Soccer community remembers legacy of Grant Wahl after death at Qatar World Cup06:37
Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) becomes highest-ranking Asian American in Democratic House Leadership05:14
‘An award for the Ukrainian people’: Zelenskyy named Time Magazine’s Person of the Year04:54
‘Once we're in these rooms, we can make a difference’: Montana elects first openly transgender legislator04:53
‘The community feels very vulnerable right now’: Experts show concern about normalization of hate speech and antisemitism04:46
“Their time is up”: Iranian regime under pressure after three-day strike by protestors07:40
