Republicans in Nebraska, South Carolina buck party to block abortion bans

Republican strategist and MSNBC Analyst Susan Del Percio, along with "Woke AF" podcast host Danielle Moodie, discuss the failure of abortion bans in Nebraska and South Carolina thanks in part to Republican lawmakers. "Politically, it's moronic what these state legislatures are doing," Del Percio tells Yasmin Vossoughian, saying they will pay a political price if they continue to support abortion bans.April 29, 2023