    Mayor Byron Brown on healing after Buffalo supermarket shooting: ‘People’s lives were upended [and] shattered.’

Yasmin Vossoughian Reports

Mayor Byron Brown on healing after Buffalo supermarket shooting: ‘People’s lives were upended [and] shattered.’

One week after the Buffalo supermarket shooting, Mayor Byron Brown speaks with Yasmin Vossoughian about remembering the lives lost, the efforts underway to promote healing in the community, and what resources his community needs.May 21, 2022

