IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Judge dismisses lawsuit seeking to block trans woman from joining Wyoming sorority

    05:29
  • UP NEXT

    Yasmin Vossoughian hosts Heart Health Special joined by both experts and patients to answer the question: What is Pericarditis?

    05:41

  • Amid UNC shooting, nearby students spent their first day of school in lockdow

    03:53

  • 'It's a very strong case' Former Fulton County DA on RICO charges faced by Donald Trump

    04:20

  • Trump to skip GOP debate with plans for an interview with Tucker Carlson

    06:20

  • Georgia Republicans look to go after DA Fani Willis as retribution for Trump indictment

    05:37

  • The Good Liars join Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss Trump supporters outside the fmr president’s arraignment in Jan 6 case

    08:04

  • 'A pretty strong contrast' Key takeaways from voter's reactions to Trump indictment

    05:44

  • Former Trump lawyer on Jan 6. Indictment: 'It's a very different standard'

    07:43

  • Professor Robert Verchick on climate resiliency and the damaging side effects of climate change

    04:08

  • 'To the right of this government, is only a wall' Impact of new judicial law in Israel

    05:32

  • Alabama ignores Supreme Court ruling to fix gerrymandered maps

    05:09

  • Florida State Senator Shevrin Jones blasts the state's new controversial public school curriculum

    04:44

  • Tennessee Mother Lindsey Patrick-Wright discusses her viral speech towards her child’s school board regarding LGBTQ+ rights

    05:30

  • Former Defense Secretary William Cohen on the Republican politicization of the NDAA

    05:13

  • Climate change disrupting jet stream, causing extreme heat around the globe

    04:59

  • Shirin Ghaffary on the explosion of Threads onto the social media scene

    03:47

  • Nicole Rosenthal on recent anti-trans legislation and the dangers of black-market hormones

    03:45

  • LA school administrator Richelle Brooks discusses the SCOTUS student debt decision and its future impacts

    03:10

  • "All of this left a lot of blood in the water": Evelyn Farkas & Amb. John Herbst on attempted Wagner group rebellion and deal struck between Putin and Prigozhin

    07:16

Yasmin Vossoughian Reports

Judge dismisses lawsuit seeking to block trans woman from joining Wyoming sorority

05:29

Artemis Langford, a student at University of Wyoming and member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority chapter, joins Yasmin Vossoughian after a judge ruled the sorority could not block Langford from joining due to her gender identity. "I hope that even if there's one person out there that feels that their identity is being attacked that it's okay to be who they are and it's never okay to be attacked on their identity," she says.Sept. 3, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Judge dismisses lawsuit seeking to block trans woman from joining Wyoming sorority

    05:29
  • UP NEXT

    Yasmin Vossoughian hosts Heart Health Special joined by both experts and patients to answer the question: What is Pericarditis?

    05:41

  • Amid UNC shooting, nearby students spent their first day of school in lockdow

    03:53

  • 'It's a very strong case' Former Fulton County DA on RICO charges faced by Donald Trump

    04:20

  • Trump to skip GOP debate with plans for an interview with Tucker Carlson

    06:20

  • Georgia Republicans look to go after DA Fani Willis as retribution for Trump indictment

    05:37

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All