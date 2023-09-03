Judge dismisses lawsuit seeking to block trans woman from joining Wyoming sorority

Artemis Langford, a student at University of Wyoming and member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority chapter, joins Yasmin Vossoughian after a judge ruled the sorority could not block Langford from joining due to her gender identity. "I hope that even if there's one person out there that feels that their identity is being attacked that it's okay to be who they are and it's never okay to be attacked on their identity," she says.Sept. 3, 2023