In The sPODlight: ‘No Compromise’ Podcast and the Rhetoric of Pro-Gun Culture in America
05:09
Co-hosts of NPR’s ‘No Compromise’ podcast, Chris Haxel and Lisa Hagen, join Lindsey Reiser to discuss rising extremism in the rhetoric of the pro-gun movement and how their messaging is reshaping gun culture in the United States. Dec. 5, 2021
