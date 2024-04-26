Trump lawyer indicted for elector fraud after admitting it on live TV

Former Trump aide Boris Epshteyn has been indicted in Arizona for a coup plan he admitted on The Beat. MSNBC’s Ari Melber delivers a special report. (Bookmark The Beat’s YouTube playlist, updated daily: https://msnbc.com/ari. Connect with Ari on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/AriMelber IG: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber Merch: msnbc.com/beat5)April 26, 2024