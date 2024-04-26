IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump lawyer indicted for elector fraud after admitting it on live TV
April 26, 202406:34
  • Now Playing

    Trump lawyer indicted for elector fraud after admitting it on live TV

    06:34
  • UP NEXT

    Ari Melber breaks down Trump’s ‘license to kill or coup’ defense heard by SCOTUS

    22:30

  • Watch The Beat with Ari Melber Highlights: April 24

    19:51

  • 'If I did it': Facing trial and jail fears, Trump’s lawyers lob defenses

    08:56

  • Trump trial starts with smoking gun: Melber breaks down D.A.’s criminal receipts

    10:54

  • Watch The Beat with Ari Melber Highlights: April 23

    19:45

  • Explosive: National Enquirer insider speaks out after David Pecker admits plot to ‘help’ Trump

    08:30

  • ‘You’re losing all credibility’: Prison fears get real as judge hits Trump team with ‘bench slap’

    11:14

  • Watch The Beat with Ari Melber Highlights: April 19

    20:04

  • Criminal trial begins! Prison fears get real for Trump as full jury sworn in after losing delay bids

    11:03

  • Trump's jailable felony? Inside America's first presidential trial to hear clash over NY state law

    09:00

  • Watch The Beat with Ari Melber Highlights: April 18

    18:26

  • Trump’s prison nightmare gets real as full jury gets seated in criminal trial

    10:33

  • NY lies haunt 'narcissist' Trump as jurors gear up for criminal trial

    07:52

  • MAGA Panic: New Speaker faces same GOP revolt that put him in power despite Trump nod

    05:35

  • Losing already: Trump criminal trial begins with losses on delay and Jan. 6 hearing

    10:51

  • Why Trump fears prison: Trial begins, and DA has receipts for jailable felony

    11:58

  • Humiliating: ‘Sleepy Don’ caught napping again at his criminal trial

    06:54

  • Trump’s trial starts: After failed delay tactics, Trump becomes 1st ex-POTUS to face criminal trial

    11:42

  • Rachel Maddow on Trump's criminal trial: He is dragging a ‘litany of criminality’ into elex

    08:00

The Beat with Ari

Trump lawyer indicted for elector fraud after admitting it on live TV

06:34

Former Trump aide Boris Epshteyn has been indicted in Arizona for a coup plan he admitted on The Beat. MSNBC’s Ari Melber delivers a special report. (Bookmark The Beat’s YouTube playlist, updated daily: https://msnbc.com/ari. Connect with Ari on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/AriMelber IG: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber Merch: msnbc.com/beat5)April 26, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Trump lawyer indicted for elector fraud after admitting it on live TV

    06:34
  • UP NEXT

    Ari Melber breaks down Trump’s ‘license to kill or coup’ defense heard by SCOTUS

    22:30

  • Watch The Beat with Ari Melber Highlights: April 24

    19:51

  • 'If I did it': Facing trial and jail fears, Trump’s lawyers lob defenses

    08:56

  • Trump trial starts with smoking gun: Melber breaks down D.A.’s criminal receipts

    10:54

  • Watch The Beat with Ari Melber Highlights: April 23

    19:45

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All