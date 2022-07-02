IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Rep. Judy Chu (D-CA) speaks about being arrested at abortion rights protest outside Supreme Court

    Alexander Vindman on Trump team intimidating Jan 6 witnesses: "This is how they operate"

    Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen: ‘Trump will distance, disparage, and destroy’

  • ‘It is only going to grow’: Fmr. Texas State Senator Wendy Davis speaks out on SCOTUS decision overturning Roe 

  • 'The definition of hypocrisy’: The Good Liars on how Trump supporters are reacting to the overturn of Roe and Jan 6 hearings

  • ACLU Director on impact of overturning of Roe: ‘The human devastation cannot be overstated’

  • President of NextGen America: ‘Do not underestimate the power of a pissed-off generation.’

  • 'An enormous blow for all of us’: Civil rights and women’s groups mobilize to fight against abortion decision

  • Concerns about influx of abortion patients expected to seek care in Maryland

  • Contractor turns demolished Confederate monuments into NFT collection

  • Former Aide to VP Pence: ‘I wanted him to come forward on January 7th.’

  • 'We could be up against revolution': Jan 6 hearings reveal extent of danger facing our democracy

  • Former Trump official: Trump intended to incite insurrection as pretext to use martial law

  • Parkland school shooting survivor: ‘I’m going to take what progress we can get.'

  • Father of Parkland shooting victim: Federal gun legislation is a “breakthrough 30 years in the making”

  • January 6 Committee lays out case against Trump

  • Parkland and Columbine shooting survivors on gun reform and calls for change

  • The psychology of mass shooters

  • Good Liars call out NRA Leader Wayne LaPierre in Prank Speech

  • High school students step up to support 6th grader bullied during yearbook signing

Yasmin Vossoughian Reports

Alexander Vindman on Trump team intimidating Jan 6 witnesses: "This is how they operate"

Lt. Colonel (ret.) Alexander Vindman, who played a major role in the first impeachment trial of Donald Trump, joins Cori Coffin to discuss his own experience facing intimidation by Trump team members amid growing concerns of pressuring witnesses called to testify in the January 6 hearings.July 2, 2022

