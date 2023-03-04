"Positivity is contagious:" How Devonte Gardner's life changed when an unlikely friend stepped in

When eight-year-old Kayzen Hunter heard that his friend, Waffle House server Devonte Gardner, was struggling financially, Hunter stepped in to help. Now, Hunter's raised more than $83,000 for Gardner and his daughters, who have since moved in to a new apartment. "Positivity is contagious," Gardner said. "It spreads around the whole world, you've just got to know how to give it." This story was originally covered by Cathy Free of The Washington Post.March 4, 2023