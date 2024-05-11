IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘One-time get out of jail free’: Rep. Crockett says Dems won’t save Speaker Johnson again
May 11, 202404:23

The Last Word

'One-time get out of jail free': Rep. Crockett says Dems won't save Speaker Johnson again

04:23

Civil rights attorney, Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX), joins MSNBC’s Ali Velshi to discuss Speaker Mike Johnson’s push to prevent noncitizens from voting even though it is already illegal.May 11, 2024

