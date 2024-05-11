IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Fixer to foe: Michal Cohen’s Trump trial testimony will be ‘backed’ by ‘paper’ evidence experts say
May 11, 202411:57
Michael Cohen prepares to testify on Monday in Donald Trump's criminal trial, poised to confront his former boss' legal defense head-on. While Trump's lawyers are expected to discredit Cohen as a habitual liar, his consistent narrative, reinforced by corroborating testimonies from other prosecution witnesses, lends weight to his claims.May 11, 2024

