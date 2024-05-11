Fixer to foe: Michal Cohen’s Trump trial testimony will be ‘backed’ by ‘paper’ evidence experts say

Michael Cohen prepares to testify on Monday in Donald Trump's criminal trial, poised to confront his former boss' legal defense head-on. While Trump's lawyers are expected to discredit Cohen as a habitual liar, his consistent narrative, reinforced by corroborating testimonies from other prosecution witnesses, lends weight to his claims.May 11, 2024