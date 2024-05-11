IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Bannon set to enter Trump campaign-to-prison pipeline, crossing paths with Manafort
May 11, 202405:46
Alex Wagner Tonight

Bannon set to enter Trump campaign-to-prison pipeline, crossing paths with Manafort

05:46

Former Trump campaign manager Steve Bannon's appeal of his contempt of Congress conviction was rejected, making a prison sentence likely in his near future. As it happens, other former Trump campaign manager, Paul Manafort who already served time in prison, is reportedly making his way back to the Trump campaign. Alex Wagner reports.  May 11, 2024

