'It's a very strong case' Former Fulton County DA on RICO charges faced by Donald Trump

Charlie Bailey, former District Attorney in Fulton County, Georgia, discusses the election interference charges faced by Donald Trump and Georgia's wider ranging RICO laws that allow Trump and his co-defendants to be charged with racketeering. "She doesn't put a charge down unless she's got the evidence to back it up," Bailey tells Yasmin Vossoughian. "I wouldn't want to be one of the defendants in this case."Aug. 23, 2023