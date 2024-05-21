IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

LIVE UPDATES: Defense witness Robert Costello resumes testimony on Day 20 of Trump's hush money trial

Netanyahu slams 'rogue' ICC prosecutor seeking arrest warrants
May 21, 202407:12

  • Vaugh Hillyard: Trumps seems to indicate he won't take stand in his defense

    01:54

  • Trump campaign says 'unified reich' video not theirs, but Biden campaign isn't having it

    04:49
  • Now Playing

    Netanyahu slams 'rogue' ICC prosecutor seeking arrest warrants

    07:12
  • UP NEXT

    James Comey: A high likelihood of conviction in hush money case

    06:35

  • Anthony Scaramucci: Michael Cohen paying the price for being Trump's 'groupie'

    09:02

  • Rudy Giuliani among defendants to be arraigned in fake electors case

    00:42

  • How The Beatles inspired a new book on becoming famous

    08:00

  • Joe on Robert Costello: I've never seen this before from a witness

    11:24

  • Watch Morning Joe Highlights: May 20

    54:15

  • We've made progress but more work to do, says acting labor secretary

    04:53

  • How a new centrism is rising in Washington

    07:57

  • Rudy Giuliani launches coffee brand amid bankruptcy

    03:34

  • Vaughn Hillyard: Trump's criminal trial will extend into next week

    08:27

  • HRC announces multi-million dollar investment to mobilize voters in swing states

    04:19

  • 'An insult': Rev. Al slams Trump for saying he's done more for Black people than Lincoln

    08:05

  • ICC seeks arrest warrants against Netanyahu, Sinwar for war crimes 

    00:32

  • What Raisi's death means for the future of Iran

    02:11

  • Lisa Rubin: Other witnesses possible in Trump hush money trial

    05:13

  • David Ignatius: Death of Iran's president adds to more instability in region

    11:41

  • Marking 70 years since Brown v. Board of Education

    07:27

Morning Joe

Netanyahu slams 'rogue' ICC prosecutor seeking arrest warrants

07:12

Israeli PM Netanyahu responds to news of the International Criminal Court chief prosecutor announcing Monday that he is seeking arrest warrants for Netanyahu and other Israeli leaders to charge them with war crimes and crimes against humanity.May 21, 2024

  • Vaugh Hillyard: Trumps seems to indicate he won't take stand in his defense

    01:54

  • Trump campaign says 'unified reich' video not theirs, but Biden campaign isn't having it

    04:49
  • Now Playing

    Netanyahu slams 'rogue' ICC prosecutor seeking arrest warrants

    07:12
  • UP NEXT

    James Comey: A high likelihood of conviction in hush money case

    06:35

  • Anthony Scaramucci: Michael Cohen paying the price for being Trump's 'groupie'

    09:02

  • Rudy Giuliani among defendants to be arraigned in fake electors case

    00:42

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS (BEST OF MSNBC)

Play All
Play All