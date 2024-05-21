IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

LIVE UPDATES: Defense witness Robert Costello resumes testimony on Day 20 of Trump's hush money trial

Trump campaign says 'unified reich' video not theirs, but Biden campaign isn't having it
May 21, 202404:49

  • Vaugh Hillyard: Trumps seems to indicate he won't take stand in his defense

    Trump campaign says 'unified reich' video not theirs, but Biden campaign isn't having it

    Netanyahu slams 'rogue' ICC prosecutor seeking arrest warrants

  • James Comey: A high likelihood of conviction in hush money case

  • Anthony Scaramucci: Michael Cohen paying the price for being Trump's 'groupie'

  • Rudy Giuliani among defendants to be arraigned in fake electors case

  • How The Beatles inspired a new book on becoming famous

  • Joe on Robert Costello: I've never seen this before from a witness

  • Watch Morning Joe Highlights: May 20

  • We've made progress but more work to do, says acting labor secretary

  • How a new centrism is rising in Washington

  • Rudy Giuliani launches coffee brand amid bankruptcy

  • Vaughn Hillyard: Trump's criminal trial will extend into next week

  • HRC announces multi-million dollar investment to mobilize voters in swing states

  • 'An insult': Rev. Al slams Trump for saying he's done more for Black people than Lincoln

  • ICC seeks arrest warrants against Netanyahu, Sinwar for war crimes 

  • What Raisi's death means for the future of Iran

  • Lisa Rubin: Other witnesses possible in Trump hush money trial

  • David Ignatius: Death of Iran's president adds to more instability in region

  • Marking 70 years since Brown v. Board of Education

Trump campaign says 'unified reich' video not theirs, but Biden campaign isn't having it

04:49

Former President Donald Trump's account shared a video on social media Monday that included reference to a "unified Reich" among possible developments if he were to win re-election in November, drawing criticism from the Biden campaign. The Trump campaign responded Tuesday saying the video 'was not a campaign video', and then removed it from Trump's social media, but the Biden campaign isn't having it.May 21, 2024

