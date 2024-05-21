Defense rests their case in Trump hush money trial

- Now Playing
Defense rests their case in Trump hush money trial02:23
- UP NEXT
Robert Costello faces questions from prosecution and defense at Trump hush money trial03:20
'An out-and-out lie': Stephanie Ruhle shreds Trump's courthouse claims07:07
Lawrence: Trump defense's lone witness Robert Costello was 'utterly contemptuous'18:52
Lawrence and panel on ‘another shady thing’ in Trump’s hush money trial | In the Break07:51
‘Contemptuous’: Trump defense witness Costello ‘put on notice’ for 'staring down' judge09:03
‘Big fat F’: Trump defense ‘didn’t land any punches’ in attempt to smear Cohen with first witness10:03
'It was incredibly stupid': Fmr. SDNY prosecutor on Trump defense witness’s blowup with judge06:17
'Nothing but forthright': Cohen’s attorney gives first interview on his testimony08:31
'Like a mosquito in a nudist colony': James Carville on attacking Donald Trump06:57
Trial ending: D.A. 'rests case' as Trump's jail fears get real — See Ari Melber breakdown11:34
Prosecution rests their case in Trump Hush Money trial10:39
Judge clears courtroom, as chaos breaks out when defense witness battles with Judge Merchan10:03
Michael Cohen admits he stole from the Trump Organization during cross-examination02:40
Trump lawyer continues cross-examination of Michael Cohen at hush money trial04:18
‘A bored jury will punish the lawyer’: Trump’s hush money trial enters its final stretch08:23
The Nightcap: Trump's defense goes on attack against Michael Cohen11:47
See why Trump’s lawyer landed jabs but no 'knockout' on Michael Cohen05:16
'It was a misstep': Trump defense grills Cohen on his testimony in criminal case08:49
'A pathetic display.' Republican entourage flocks to Trump criminal trial04:35
- Now Playing
Defense rests their case in Trump hush money trial02:23
- UP NEXT
Robert Costello faces questions from prosecution and defense at Trump hush money trial03:20
'An out-and-out lie': Stephanie Ruhle shreds Trump's courthouse claims07:07
Lawrence: Trump defense's lone witness Robert Costello was 'utterly contemptuous'18:52
Lawrence and panel on ‘another shady thing’ in Trump’s hush money trial | In the Break07:51
‘Contemptuous’: Trump defense witness Costello ‘put on notice’ for 'staring down' judge09:03
Play All