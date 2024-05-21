IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

LIVE UPDATES: Defense rests, witness testimony wraps on Day 20 of Trump's hush money trial

Defense rests their case in Trump hush money trial
May 21, 202402:23
  • Now Playing

    Defense rests their case in Trump hush money trial

    02:23
  • UP NEXT

    Robert Costello faces questions from prosecution and defense at Trump hush money trial

    03:20

  • 'An out-and-out lie': Stephanie Ruhle shreds Trump's courthouse claims

    07:07

  • Lawrence: Trump defense's lone witness Robert Costello was 'utterly contemptuous'

    18:52

  • Lawrence and panel on ‘another shady thing’ in Trump’s hush money trial | In the Break

    07:51

  • ‘Contemptuous’: Trump defense witness Costello ‘put on notice’ for 'staring down' judge

    09:03

  • ‘Big fat F’: Trump defense ‘didn’t land any punches’ in attempt to smear Cohen with first witness

    10:03

  • 'It was incredibly stupid': Fmr. SDNY prosecutor on Trump defense witness’s blowup with judge

    06:17

  • 'Nothing but forthright': Cohen’s attorney gives first interview on his testimony

    08:31

  • 'Like a mosquito in a nudist colony': James Carville on attacking Donald Trump

    06:57

  • Trial ending: D.A. 'rests case' as Trump's jail fears get real — See Ari Melber breakdown

    11:34

  • Prosecution rests their case in Trump Hush Money trial

    10:39

  • Judge clears courtroom, as chaos breaks out when defense witness battles with Judge Merchan

    10:03

  • Michael Cohen admits he stole from the Trump Organization during cross-examination

    02:40

  • Trump lawyer continues cross-examination of Michael Cohen at hush money trial

    04:18

  • ‘A bored jury will punish the lawyer’: Trump’s hush money trial enters its final stretch

    08:23

  • The Nightcap: Trump's defense goes on attack against Michael Cohen

    11:47

  • See why Trump’s lawyer landed jabs but no 'knockout' on Michael Cohen

    05:16

  • 'It was a misstep': Trump defense grills Cohen on his testimony in criminal case

    08:49

  • 'A pathetic display.' Republican entourage flocks to Trump criminal trial 

    04:35

Ana Cabrera Reports

Defense rests their case in Trump hush money trial

02:23

Lawyers for former President Trump have rested their case in the New York hush money trial and the jury has been dismissed until closing arguments next week. NBC News' Yasmin Vossoughian reports from outside the courthouse on what comes next in the trial.May 21, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Defense rests their case in Trump hush money trial

    02:23
  • UP NEXT

    Robert Costello faces questions from prosecution and defense at Trump hush money trial

    03:20

  • 'An out-and-out lie': Stephanie Ruhle shreds Trump's courthouse claims

    07:07

  • Lawrence: Trump defense's lone witness Robert Costello was 'utterly contemptuous'

    18:52

  • Lawrence and panel on ‘another shady thing’ in Trump’s hush money trial | In the Break

    07:51

  • ‘Contemptuous’: Trump defense witness Costello ‘put on notice’ for 'staring down' judge

    09:03

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS (BEST OF MSNBC)

Play All
Play All