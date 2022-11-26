IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Post-midterm takeaways on abortion rights: ‘When the question is on the ballot, the majority vote to protect it."

    05:05
  • Now Playing

    ‘I know that we can do more’: Colorado Springs community seeks healing and change after Club Q attack

    04:49
  • UP NEXT

    Glenn Kirschner: Pence is ‘central figure’ in Jan 6 probe and “will see inside of Grand Jury hearing room’

    05:03

  •  ‘We need to do better’: Colorado House Majority Leader speaks out on Club Q Shooting

    05:21

  • ‘We have a space in politics and we need to demand it’: 23-year-old Muslim-American makes history in U.S. Midterms

    04:42

  • Taylor Swift ticket fallout gets attention of U.S. Justice Department 

    04:41

  • 'I will continue the fight': Jim Obergefell discusses Senate bill to protect same-sex marriage and what more can be done

    03:56

  • ‘A revolution, not a protest’: How the international community can support Iran

    06:32

  • 'For me, it’s personal’: Rep-elect Delia Ramirez of Illinois discusses progressive agenda

    05:46

  • 'We certainly have a path': House control remains undecided as Dems try to hold majority

    05:42

  • ‘We’re seeing a fracture’: Trump’s future in GOP remains uncertain ahead of presidential run

    05:05

  • Trump supporters share conspiracy theories about the economy, January 6, and more

    07:40

  • Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) on Ohio Senate Race: ‘Democrats are on the right side of issues.’

    06:27

  • Deadline approaches for Trump team to turn over documents

    04:36

  • ‘A party built on a smoldering cauldron of outrage': GOP leaders threaten Biden with impeachment if they win midterms

    08:20

  • 'This is a breaking point': Six weeks of protests in Iran 

    04:42

  • ‘The Good Liars’ surprise Herschel Walker with gift on stage during campaign event

    05:40

  • 'It’s absolutely devastating’: National “Don’t Say Gay” bill poses threat to LGBTQ communities 

    05:19

  • Fmr. Adviser to Zelenskyy: “Putin is attacking NATO, he’s attacking Europe, and he’s threatening everyone”

    05:27

Yasmin Vossoughian Reports

‘I know that we can do more’: Colorado Springs community seeks healing and change after Club Q attack

04:49

Nadine Bridges, executive director of One Colorado, speaks with Yasmin Vossoughian about how the Colorado Springs community is healing in the aftermath of last week’s deadly shooting at Club Q, and what needs to happen to protect the LGBTQ+ community moving forward. Nov. 26, 2022

  • Post-midterm takeaways on abortion rights: ‘When the question is on the ballot, the majority vote to protect it."

    05:05
  • Now Playing

    ‘I know that we can do more’: Colorado Springs community seeks healing and change after Club Q attack

    04:49
  • UP NEXT

    Glenn Kirschner: Pence is ‘central figure’ in Jan 6 probe and “will see inside of Grand Jury hearing room’

    05:03

  •  ‘We need to do better’: Colorado House Majority Leader speaks out on Club Q Shooting

    05:21

  • ‘We have a space in politics and we need to demand it’: 23-year-old Muslim-American makes history in U.S. Midterms

    04:42

  • Taylor Swift ticket fallout gets attention of U.S. Justice Department 

    04:41

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All