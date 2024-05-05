IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump compares the Biden administration to the 'Gestapo'
May 5, 202400:49
  • Now Playing

    Trump compares the Biden administration to the 'Gestapo'

    00:49
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Clyburn warns of ‘dark’ historic parallels of Trump comparing Biden Admin to Nazis

    07:45

  • Ex-GOP insider makes urgent call for Republicans to stop enabling Trump’s wild antics

    12:32

  • ‘Everybody has unclean hands:’ Katie Phang talks about witnesses in Trump's New York criminal trial

    13:08

  • 'Trump did this’: Florida lawmaker pins abortion restrictions on the former President

    10:42

  • Michael Steele calls Trump ‘weak’ for refusing to accept election results

    09:34

  • 'That's a huge problem': Trump reloads his plan to deny election results

    13:51

  • How Trump's sex scandal secrets were exposed and spilled into public awareness

    07:08

  • Rare non-scoundrel witness, Hope Hicks, obliterates Trump's defense with credible testimony

    09:51

  • Lawrence: ‘You get monsters like Donald Trump thanks to people like Hope Hicks’

    19:13

  • ‘Full-scale meltdown’: Ex-Trump aide testifies on 2016 campaign chaos as sex scandals poured in

    11:55

  • Joy to Trump: Please testify, we’re begging you!

    06:03

  • Hope Hicks ‘drops a bomb’ during Trump trial: ‘Nail in the coffin moment’

    07:38

  • Witness tears and prison fears: See Trump vet Hope Hicks break down on the stand at Trump trial

    12:06

  • ‘Affair’ receipts haunt Trump as ex-aide delivers ‘body blow’ to Trump’s defense

    07:50

  • ‘Deny, Deny, Deny’: Team Trump’s press strategy comes into focus in Hope Hicks testimony

    08:42

  • ‘They thought it was over’: Hope Hicks reveals the panic in the campaign after Access Hollywood tape

    08:21

  • FMR Advisor to VP Mike Pence: Trump campaign needs to 'mitigate the chaos'

    04:52

  • Hope Hicks cries on witness stand during Trump trial testimony

    01:54

  • Access Hollywood tape ‘was such a bomb’ in 2016 that aides sought new jobs, reporters recall

    05:33

Weekends with Alex Witt

Trump compares the Biden administration to the 'Gestapo'

00:49

Former President Trump compared the Biden administration to the "Gestapo," at a private donor event. He also called Jack Smith, the special counsel prosecuting two federal cases against Trump, an "evil thug" and "deranged."May 5, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Trump compares the Biden administration to the 'Gestapo'

    00:49
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Clyburn warns of ‘dark’ historic parallels of Trump comparing Biden Admin to Nazis

    07:45

  • Ex-GOP insider makes urgent call for Republicans to stop enabling Trump’s wild antics

    12:32

  • ‘Everybody has unclean hands:’ Katie Phang talks about witnesses in Trump's New York criminal trial

    13:08

  • 'Trump did this’: Florida lawmaker pins abortion restrictions on the former President

    10:42

  • Michael Steele calls Trump ‘weak’ for refusing to accept election results

    09:34

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All