TN State representative - new gun law is ‘trying to make parents afraid of public schools’ 
April 28, 202404:41
Weekends with Alex Witt

TN State representative - new gun law is ‘trying to make parents afraid of public schools’ 

04:41

After his state passed a controversial new gun law, Tennessee State Rep. Justin Jones (D) discusses with Alex Witt the responsibilities teachers face and whether or not this law will keep more students safe.April 28, 2024

