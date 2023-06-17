IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Weekends with Alex Witt

Reporter who sat behind Trump at arraignment: ‘I've never seen that kind of expression on Donald Trump before’

04:10

Wall Street Journal reporter Deborah Acosta describes her observations while sitting directly behind Donald Trump at his Miami arraignment on Tuesday. "When he got up and turned to leave the courtroom, he was looking down at the ground and he was pressing his lips, pursing them tightly together," she tells Alex Witt. "And then the corners of his mouth just dropped into the deepest frown I've ever seen on anyone in my entire life."June 17, 2023

