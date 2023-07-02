Rep. Ted Lieu blasts Marjorie Taylor Greene for ‘totally made-up’ effort to wipe away Trump impeachments

Rep. Ted Lieu joins Alex Witt to discuss new reporting that prosecutors are preparing 30-45 more charges against Trump in a “superseding indictment.” He also criticizes Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s effort to “expunge” Trump’s impeachments. "There is no such thing as an expungement of an impeachment... This is totally a made-up process. It's nothing more than a glorified press release with a fake vote,” he says. “This is just more stupid stuff from a radical Republican Caucus.”July 2, 2023