    Rep. Moulton: U.S. military being harmed 'not because of the Russian or Chinese, but because of a United States Senator from Alabama'

    05:15
Weekends with Alex Witt

Rep. Moulton: U.S. military being harmed 'not because of the Russian or Chinese, but because of a United States Senator from Alabama'

05:15

House Armed Services Committee member Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) joins Alex Witt to discuss the harmful ramifications of the narrowly-passed House Defense Bill which restricts abortion care, transgender care, and diversity for armed services. He also explains the threat to national security posed by Sen. Tuberville’s hold on military promotions and why even Republicans are growing impatient. “Everybody in Congress knows that Tuberville is the problem. I haven’t heard anyone defending him, even Mitch McConnell won't defend this terrible behavior.”July 15, 2023

    Rep. Moulton: U.S. military being harmed 'not because of the Russian or Chinese, but because of a United States Senator from Alabama'

    05:15
