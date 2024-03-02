IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Non-stop snow pounds California's Sierra Nevada, closing down freeways
Weekends with Alex Witt

Non-stop snow pounds California's Sierra Nevada, closing down freeways

03:09

California's Sierra Nevada is facing the biggest snowstorm of the season, with some places in the mountains facing up to 12 feet of snow. NBC News' Steve Patterson reports on how locals are getting ready to be snowed in and an update on Interstate-80 after it was shut down by blizzard conditions. March 2, 2024

