  • Wagner leader says he is standing down and turning his troops around

  • Turkish president spoke with Putin, stressing to act with 'common sense'

    Moscow mayor announces anti-terrorist operation as Wagner group revolts

Weekends with Alex Witt

Moscow mayor announces anti-terrorist operation as Wagner group revolts

The mayor of Moscow has declared an anti-terrorist operation, telling residents to stay home, as soldiers from the Wagner mercenary group proceed towards Russia's capital city. NBC News' Kelly Cobiella summarizes what led to Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin's revolt against the Kremlin and his capture of the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don. June 24, 2023

