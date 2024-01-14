IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Iowa voter says Trump's pole lead would prevent him from caucusing over cold weather

Weekends with Alex Witt

Iowa voter says Trump's pole lead would prevent him from caucusing over cold weather

Priscilla Thompson spoke with voters in Iowa who said negative temperatures will not stop them from caucusing. One Iowa resident “there’s no point” in caucusing because of Trump’s commanding lead in the poles. Jan. 14, 2024

