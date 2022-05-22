IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    How America failed George Floyd

Weekends with Alex Witt

How America failed George Floyd

03:10

Alex Witt spoke with Robert Samuels and Toluse Olorunnipa, authors of "His Name is George Floyd: One Man's Life In The Struggle For Racial Justice."May 22, 2022

