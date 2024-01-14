IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Weekends with Alex Witt

Heavy snow, winds create near white-out conditions in U.S.

02:47

About 96 million Americans are under wind chill alerts as heavy snow and winds create near white-out conditions. Michigan residents said the wind chill makes conditions even more brutal. Jan. 14, 2024

