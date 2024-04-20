IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: House passes critical aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, along with a TikTok ban

FISA surveillance power renewed moments after it expired
April 20, 202404:03
  • Now Playing

    FISA surveillance power renewed moments after it expired

    04:03
  • UP NEXT

    House passes bill to ban TikTok in the U.S. if it doesn’t divest

    01:01

  • Congressional leaders want to help Israel, Sen. Schumer says after Biden call

    02:15

  • Israel will respond to Iran attacks, Israeli official says

    03:22

  • Biden, G7 leaders unanimously condemn Iranian attack

    02:21

  • ‘A decisive, but clever, and very accurate response’ - What a former Israeli Prime Minister wants from Israel next

    07:18

  • Biden tells Netanyahu Israel should not retaliate against Iran

    13:21

  • ‘Muttering under his breath, disgusted looks, a performance for the jury,’ what to expect from Trump

    08:10

  • ‘He wants the spotlight on him’ - What Trump could be looking for in a VP pick

    05:35

  • ‘Everybody has an opinion’ about Trump in NY ahead of his first criminal trial

    09:33

  • IDF: Iran launches drone attacks against Israel

    02:53

  • 'I think he sort of relishes the storm' - former Trump counsel on upcoming trial

    08:44

  • IDF: Israel closing schools across country as Iran attack looms

    02:07

  • ‘It’s going to be packed in there’ - NYT reporter on what to expect in court ahead of Trump’s first criminal trial

    10:00

  • ‘This is imminent, but it doesn’t have to be’ says former State Department official as regional powers try to prevent escalated Israel-Iran conflict

    05:57

  • Biden returning to White House to meet with national security team

    02:16

  • “I am not just dealing with grieving the loss of a child, I am grieving not having justice”: Mother reflects on loss and grief after Sandy Hook 

    06:00

  • Israeli military to withdraw troops from southern Gaza

    03:30

  • USGS reports nearly 30 aftershocks since New Jersey earthquake

    04:33

  • 'She has always been country': Critic on Beyoncé’s 'Cowboy Carter'

    05:37

Weekends with Alex Witt

FISA surveillance power renewed moments after it expired

04:03

The Senate voted overnight to extend Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, or FISA, for two more years. NBC News' Aaron Gilchirst reports on why the extension caused pause from both parties and when President Joe Biden plans to sign it into law. April 20, 2024

  • Now Playing

    FISA surveillance power renewed moments after it expired

    04:03
  • UP NEXT

    House passes bill to ban TikTok in the U.S. if it doesn’t divest

    01:01

  • Congressional leaders want to help Israel, Sen. Schumer says after Biden call

    02:15

  • Israel will respond to Iran attacks, Israeli official says

    03:22

  • Biden, G7 leaders unanimously condemn Iranian attack

    02:21

  • ‘A decisive, but clever, and very accurate response’ - What a former Israeli Prime Minister wants from Israel next

    07:18

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All