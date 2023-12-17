IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    East Coast faces flood warnings ahead of holiday travel

    02:28
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Crockett on next steps in GOP Biden probe: ‘They don’t care what happens next’

    08:21

  • Tornado threats and severe weather hitting Florida ahead of holiday travel

    02:38

  • Israeli families call on Netanyahu to act following death of three hostages

    03:44

  • Trump PAC paid for expert witness testimony in N.Y. civil fraud trial

    03:16

  • Clarksville mayor on tornadoes' aftermath: 'There is devastation everywhere'

    02:47

  • Trump expected to defy his attorneys by testifying in N.Y. fraud case Monday 

    08:08

  • Israeli hostage killed during attempted rescue according to victim's Kibbutz

    02:36

  • U.S. approves emergency $106M arms sale to Israel

    01:18

  • Texas Supreme Court blocks decision to allow woman's emergency abortion

    02:32

  • U.S. warship deflects Houthi drone attacks in the Red Sea

    02:24

  • 'There's a lot of smoke here': What Liz Cheney's new book could mean for Trump’s Jan. 6 probe

    03:12

  • Santos threatens to file ethics complaint against four members of congress

    02:27

  • Harris pledges $3 billion from U.S. to climate fund

    03:01

  • IDF says it has hit over 400 targets after resuming Gaza bombing

    03:21

  • Judges reject Trump's immunity claim to dismiss Jan. 6, election interference cases

    04:17

  • ADC calls on FBI to investigate Vermont shooting on Palestinians as 'hate' motivated

    02:56

  • U.S. airports brace for record-breaking travel

    02:44

  • Video shows third group of hostages released by Hamas

    05:54

  • Three Palestinian men going to family dinner shot in Vermont

    03:38

Weekends with Alex Witt

East Coast faces flood warnings ahead of holiday travel

02:28

Storms across the East Coast are expected to cause delays in holiday travel with the mid-Atlantic region receiving a brunt of the heavy down pours and 50 mph winds.Dec. 17, 2023

  • Now Playing

    East Coast faces flood warnings ahead of holiday travel

    02:28
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Crockett on next steps in GOP Biden probe: ‘They don’t care what happens next’

    08:21

  • Tornado threats and severe weather hitting Florida ahead of holiday travel

    02:38

  • Israeli families call on Netanyahu to act following death of three hostages

    03:44

  • Trump PAC paid for expert witness testimony in N.Y. civil fraud trial

    03:16

  • Clarksville mayor on tornadoes' aftermath: 'There is devastation everywhere'

    02:47

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All