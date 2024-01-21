IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: DeSantis suspends campaign and endorses Trump ahead of New Hampshire primary

  • 'May the best woman win': Nikki Haley reacts to Ron DeSantis suspending 2024 campaign 

    05:49
  • Now Playing

    DeSantis suspends his presidential bid and endorses Trump

    06:28
  • UP NEXT

    Top conservative New Hampshire newspaper endorses Haley

    03:30

  • Haley questions if Trump is 'mentally fit' after Pelosi mix-up

    02:48

  • 'Basic civic hygiene': Writer makes case for why you should go to a Trump rally

    04:40

  • What the DeSantis campaign cost: 87,000 lives, $150 million and Ron's dignity

    07:35

  • ‘She knows better’: Nikki Haley defends comments that America has never been a racist country

    07:06

  • NYT Columnist David French breaks down the 14th amendment argument against Trump

    05:40

  • Balz: ‘Second place’ in NH ‘is not good enough’ for Haley, she needs ‘literally a historic turnout’

    06:35

  • What could Haley do to pull out a win in New Hampshire?

    05:11

  • We won't be a spoiler for Trump: No Labels founder defends group

    11:27

  • Chris Matthews: I see an upset coming in New Hampshire

    05:07

  • 'You can just tell how worried he is': Trump again mixes up Biden with Obama

    10:41

  • Nikki Haley 'rightly or wrongly' takes tepid tack against Trump

    04:32

  • Nikki Haley dropping out of debates was ‘big mistake,’ says New Hampshire GOP ex-chair

    06:17

  • Indicted loser? Trump trials may help Haley if primary runs long: Melber on history lessons

    10:37

  • Joe: Trump has a movement, but it has the general election success of the NY Jets

    09:26

  • Trump says presidents should be allowed to 'cross the line' without being prosecuted

    03:20

  • Trump makes bizarre shift when talking about 'grannies' in speech

    04:00

  • Most Americans wouldn't vote for Trump if he's convicted of a felony: Poll

    03:58

Weekends with Alex Witt

DeSantis suspends his presidential bid and endorses Trump

06:28

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says he is suspending his campaign for president and endorsed former President Donald Trump.Jan. 21, 2024

  • 'May the best woman win': Nikki Haley reacts to Ron DeSantis suspending 2024 campaign 

    05:49
  • Now Playing

    DeSantis suspends his presidential bid and endorses Trump

    06:28
  • UP NEXT

    Top conservative New Hampshire newspaper endorses Haley

    03:30

  • Haley questions if Trump is 'mentally fit' after Pelosi mix-up

    02:48

  • 'Basic civic hygiene': Writer makes case for why you should go to a Trump rally

    04:40

  • What the DeSantis campaign cost: 87,000 lives, $150 million and Ron's dignity

    07:35

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All