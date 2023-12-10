IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Weekends with Alex Witt

Clarksville mayor on tornadoes' aftermath: 'There is devastation everywhere'

Clarksville, Tenn., Mayor Joe Pitts said that his priority is to protect the people of his community after several tornadoes tore through Tennessee and killed at least six people. NBC News' Marissa Parra reports on how the Salvation Army and Red Cross are assisting in clean-up efforts. Dec. 10, 2023

