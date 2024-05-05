IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘Point out the sleaze’ - How the prosecution’s strategy could play out in Trump’s criminal trial
May 5, 202409:41

  Now Playing

  UP NEXT

  • FMR Advisor to VP Mike Pence: Trump campaign needs to 'mitigate the chaos'

    04:52

Weekends with Alex Witt

‘Point out the sleaze’ - How the prosecution’s strategy could play out in Trump’s criminal trial

09:41

Dave Aronberg, State Attorney for Palm Beach County, FL, and Patricia Hurtado, Bloomberg news reporter, join Alex Witt to go over key witness testimonies and how the trial could unfold going forward.May 5, 2024

  Now Playing

  UP NEXT

