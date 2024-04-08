IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump again compares himself to Nelson Mandela
April 8, 202406:15
    Trump again compares himself to Nelson Mandela

    06:15
Way Too Early

Trump again compares himself to Nelson Mandela

06:15

Former President Trump posted on Truth Social that it would be his "great honor" to be jailed for violating his gag order in his New York hush money trial. "I will gladly become a Modern Day Nelson Mandela," Trump wrote.April 8, 2024

    Trump again compares himself to Nelson Mandela

    06:15
