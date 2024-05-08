'Demand better rhetoric': Congresswoman calls for clarity in campus protests

President Biden condemned recent antisemitic incidents during his keynote at the US Holocaust Memorial Museum’s Annual Days of Remembrance Ceremony. He reassured Jewish Americans of their security amidst growing bigotry and affirmed his commitment to Israel, despite expressing concerns over Israeli military actions in Gaza. Congresswoman Becca Balint joined Way Too Early to discuss Biden's remarks, stressing the importance of thoughtful criticism without crossing into antisemitism, and highlighting new bipartisan legislation aimed at combating antisemitism on campuses.May 8, 2024