Live updates: Team Trump braces for indictment in Jack Smith's 2020 election probe

- Prosecutors in special counsel Jack Smith's office told Donald Trump's lawyers to expect an indictment, three sources familiar with the matter told NBC News.
- The indictment would stem from Smith's investigation into 2020 election interference and Jan. 6, 2021.
- This would be the former president's second federal indictment and his third indictment altogether.
Trump says 'no indication of notice' during meeting with DOJ
Trump fired off a post on his Truth Social site moments ago, denying that his attorneys were told to expect an indictment during a meeting this morning with prosecutors.
"My attorneys had a productive meeting with the DOJ this morning, explaining in detail that I did nothing wrong," he wrote, adding: "No indication of notice was given during the meeting."
NBC News reported, citing three sources familiar with the matter, that Trump’s attorneys have indeed been informed of a forthcoming indictment.
Don’t sleep on state charges as Trump’s 2024 campaign pushes on
If Trump wins the 2024 election, you can bet he will do everything in his power to dispose of his legal woes. It seems likely he would quash any Justice Department prosecution against him and it’s not out of the realm of possibility that he could attempt to pardon himself. But state charges, such as those out of New York and potentially Georgia, would be out of his reach.
On top of whatever policy and practical considerations would jeopardize federal charges against Trump if he were to win back the White House, he could also weaponize executive authority by attempting to pardon himself. Such a constitutional crisis would put us in uncharted territory as well.
We know that Trump is willing to use clemency brazenly. Indeed, just as his election could upend any federal charges he faces, the same is true for cases related to the Jan. 6 insurrection, including recent seditious conspiracy convictions. Those cases, including any federal charges Trump might face himself for Jan. 6, could go by the wayside with his election. (His GOP rival Ron DeSantis has likewise mused about pardoning Jan. 6 insurrectionists.)
Importantly, Trump lacks similar power over any state charges he faces....So if federal charges are brought against Trump, it would be a mistake to ignore any state charges.
All eyes will be on the witness list in next Trump indictment
It’s not a matter of “if” Trump is indicted again; it’s a matter of “when.”
What I’m most interested in, related to a likely indictment stemming from Smith’s 2020 election investigation, is who appears on the witness list for the government. Who has been given immunity? Who has been told, “We will not prosecute you but you’ve got to tell us honestly everything that happened. You can’t hide behind the Fifth Amendment”?
For this indictment in particular, the witnesses and which people may have been given immunity are going to tell the tale of how much difficulty Trump is actually going to have.
Grand jury had been expected to meet Tuesday
The federal grand jury hearing evidence in this case had been expected to meet on Tuesday, but did not end up gathering. It's unclear what prompted the apparent delay. Things certainly appear to be in full swing again today with members of the grand jury seen arriving at the E. Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse in Washington, D.C., this morning.
Team Trump on high alert after meeting with Smith's office
It seems a third indictment for Trump is ticking ever closer. The former president's legal team met with Smith's office in Washington, D.C., this morning. Team Trump has been told to expect an indictment in the special counsel's 2020 election interference probe, three sources familiar with the matter told NBC News. (Trump denies that his team was told during its meeting this morning with the DOJ to expect an indictment.)
This comes just nine days after Trump publicly confirmed receiving a target letter from prosecutors, which, among other things, offered the suspect an opportunity to appear before the grand jury. (He did not take advantage of that opportunity.)
As of this writing, the former president has not reacted publicly to the notification his legal team received Thursday morning, though if recent history is any guide, the public can expect some all-caps harangues to be published to Trump’s social media platform fairly soon.
