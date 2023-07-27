Live updates: Team Trump braces for indictment in Jack Smith's 2020 election probe

NBC News reported , citing three sources familiar with the matter, that Trump’s attorneys have indeed been informed of a forthcoming indictment.

"My attorneys had a productive meeting with the DOJ this morning, explaining in detail that I did nothing wrong," he wrote, adding: "No indication of notice was given during the meeting."

Trump fired off a post on his Truth Social site moments ago, denying that his attorneys were told to expect an indictment during a meeting this morning with prosecutors.

Don’t sleep on state charges as Trump’s 2024 campaign pushes on

If Trump wins the 2024 election, you can bet he will do everything in his power to dispose of his legal woes. It seems likely he would quash any Justice Department prosecution against him and it’s not out of the realm of possibility that he could attempt to pardon himself. But state charges, such as those out of New York and potentially Georgia, would be out of his reach.

As Jordan Rubin for the Deadline: Legal Blog wrote in June:

On top of whatever policy and practical considerations would jeopardize federal charges against Trump if he were to win back the White House, he could also weaponize executive authority by attempting to pardon himself. Such a constitutional crisis would put us in uncharted territory as well.

We know that Trump is willing to use clemency brazenly. Indeed, just as his election could upend any federal charges he faces, the same is true for cases related to the Jan. 6 insurrection, including recent seditious conspiracy convictions. Those cases, including any federal charges Trump might face himself for Jan. 6, could go by the wayside with his election. (His GOP rival Ron DeSantis has likewise mused about pardoning Jan. 6 insurrectionists.)

Importantly, Trump lacks similar power over any state charges he faces....So if federal charges are brought against Trump, it would be a mistake to ignore any state charges.

Read more from Jordan’s post below: