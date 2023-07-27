IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Additional charges filed against Donald Trump and Waltine Nauta in Mar-a-Lago documents case

DOJ names third defendant in Mar-a-Lago documents case

Third defendant charged in classified documents case, Trump faces new charges

A third person has been charged in the classified documents case in addition to Donald Trump and Walt Nauta.

Carlos De Oliveira was added in a superseding indictment in the Florida federal case and, like Nauta, is charged with obstruction-related crimes. De Oliveira was the property manager at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club beginning in January 2022, according to the new indictment.

Among other things, the new indictment charges Trump, Nauta and De Oliveira with altering, destroying, mutilating, or concealing an object regarding their alleged request that another employee delete security camera footage at Mar-a-Lago to prevent the footage from being provided to the grand jury.

Judge Aileen Cannon recently set a late May trial date before this superseding indictment. It’s not immediately clear how, if at all, adding De Oliveria affects that timing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

