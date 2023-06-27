Listen: Audio of Trump discussing classified documents published by CNN

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
CNN reports it has obtained the audio of the 2021 meeting at Donald Trump's Bedminster club at which Trump makes it seem as though he is sharing secret information that he is aware he cannot declassify as an ex-president. Rachel Maddow shares key pieces of that audio, including some that was not included in the portion transcribed in Trump's indictment. The Rachel Maddow Show has reached out to Trump's legal team and campaign for comment but so far we have heard nothing back.June 27, 2023

