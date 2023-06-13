Live updates: Trump expected to be arraigned today after classified docs indictment

Trump to speak at his Bedminster golf club tonight

Trump certainly isn't shying away from the firehouse of attention he's receiving over his latest indictment. (That shouldn't surprise you though.)

After his court hearing today, he's slated to fly to New Jersey and deliver remarks around 8:15 p.m. from his golf club in Bedminster, where he's hosting the first fundraiser for his 2024 campaign.

His campaign expects to rake in $2 million tonight, Politico reported. That's on top of the money he's likely hauled in during his post-indictment fundraising efforts. He really seems to be testing the old "crime doesn't pay" adage, my colleague Steve Benen pointed out earlier this week.