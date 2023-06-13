Live updates: Trump expected to be arraigned today after classified docs indictment

What to know
- Donald Trump is scheduled to make his initial court appearance today at 3 p.m. ET at a federal courthouse in Miami following his indictment last week.
- A federal grand jury indicted the former president on 37 counts related to withholding national defense information and making false statements to the FBI.
- Trump aide Waltine Nauta, also indicted in this case, is set to appear alongside the former president in court today.
Trump to speak at his Bedminster golf club tonight
Trump certainly isn't shying away from the firehouse of attention he's receiving over his latest indictment. (That shouldn't surprise you though.)
After his court hearing today, he's slated to fly to New Jersey and deliver remarks around 8:15 p.m. from his golf club in Bedminster, where he's hosting the first fundraiser for his 2024 campaign.
His campaign expects to rake in $2 million tonight, Politico reported. That's on top of the money he's likely hauled in during his post-indictment fundraising efforts. He really seems to be testing the old "crime doesn't pay" adage, my colleague Steve Benen pointed out earlier this week.
Read full text of Trump classified docs indictment here
In Trump's 49-page indictment, federal prosecutors lay out the charges against the former president and present some of the evidence they've collected during their monthslong investigation into his handling of classified documents.
Read the full document in the post below.
One update to watch out for today
Today's hearing today will be before a magistrate judge. Look for what date the parties are told to be back before Judge Aileen Cannon for the next court appearance. How quickly is Cannon moving the case along?
Judge Aileen Cannon not overseeing today's proceedings
Though Trump-appointed U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon has been assigned the case, today's hearing will be overseen by Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman.
Cannon, appointed by Trump in 2020, will decide the pace and terms of a potential trial. As Politico reported, "In an apparently random twist of fate, the court’s computerized assignment system allocated the case to Cannon."
Don't assume Cannon to recuse or be kicked off the case, despite her dubious prior involvement in the case. My colleague Jordan Rubin explains why here.
What to expect today
Trump has been summoned to appear at the Wilkie D. Ferguson, Jr. United States Courthouse, a federal courthouse in Miami today at 3 p.m. ET after he was indicted last week on 37 counts in special counsel Jack Smith's classified documents probe.
Co-defendant Walt Nauta, a Trump aide, has been summoned to appear alongside the former president during today's proceedings.
Trump and Nauta are expected to be processed at the courthouse and advised of their rights. They are expected to enter their pleas today as well. Trump has said he will plead not guilty.