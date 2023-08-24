Live updates: Trump to surrender in Georgia today for election indictment

What to know
- Donald Trump is set to surrender at an Atlanta jail today after being indicted in Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' election interference probe.
- The former president's bond has been set at $200,000. It's the first time his release conditions in any of his indictments have included a cash bond.
- Trump faces 13 felony counts for his scheme to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia, including one count of violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.
- Many of the 19 co-defendants in the case have been booked so far, including lawyers Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman and Sidney Powell. The rest of them have until noon tomorrow to surrender.
After skipping GOP debate, Trump prepares for fourth arrest
Awaiting the historic surrender of TrumpAug. 24, 202308:41
Trump is expected to travel from his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club to Atlanta so he can surrender today at Fulton County's Rice Street jail. His bond has been set at $200,000 — the highest of the 19 defendants in the Georgia election interference case.
He should be well-rested today given his decision to skip the first Republican presidential debate last night. He instead taped an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who shared it on X, formerly known as Twitter, minutes before the debate kicked off.
This will the former president's fourth arrest since April. He faces 91 counts in all four of his ongoing criminal cases: federal election interference case, classified documents case, New York hush money case, and, most recently, the Georgia election interference case.