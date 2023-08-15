IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING NEWS: Donald Trump indicted in Fulton County 2020 election probe

Deadline: Legal Blog

From Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace

'Blow the doors off!': Looming Trump indictment in Georgia rattles GOP

05:23

Full text: Read the Fulton County Trump indictment PDF

Here's the indictment document in DA Fani Willis' 2020 election interference probe in Georgia.

By Hayley Miller

A grand jury in Georgia voted to indict former President Donald Trump in Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' investigation into 2020 election interference.

The 41-count indictment filed in Georgia tonight includes Trump and 18 others. As expected, Willis used Georgia's RICO statute as part of the indictment. Several people named in the indictment are known members of Trump's inner circle, including former chief of staff Mark Meadows and former DOJ official Jeffrey Clark. But other names may be less familiar.

Read the full text of the indictment below:

Hayley Miller

Senior blog editor