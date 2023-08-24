See the Georgia defendants’ mug shots: Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis and more

Defendants in Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' election interference probe began making their way to Atlanta this week to be processed at a local jail.

Willis has given all defendants in this case a deadline of 12 p.m. ET on Friday to voluntarily surrender. Former President Donald Trump is expected to surrender Thursday evening.

Of the 19 defendants, here's who has been booked so far. This list will continue to be updated.

Rudy Giuliani

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani's mug shot in Fulton County. Fulton County Sheriff's Office via AFP - Getty Images

13 charges

Violation of the Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

Solicitation of violation of oath by public officer (3 counts)

False statements and writings (3 counts)

Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer

Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree (2 counts)

Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings (2 counts)

Conspiracy to commit filing false documents

Giuliani, a former Trump lawyer and the former mayor of New York City, surrendered on Aug. 23. His bond was set at $150,000.

Jenna Ellis

Trump 2020 campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis's mug shot in Fulton County. Fulton County Sheriff's Office

2 charges

Violation of the Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

Solicitation of violation of oath by public officer

Ellis, a Trump 2020 campaign lawyer, surrendered on Aug. 23. Her bond was set at $100,000.

Kenneth Chesebro

Lawyer Kenneth Chesebro's mug shot in Fulton County. Fulton County Sheriff's Office

7 charges

Violation of the Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer

Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree (2 counts)

Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings (2 counts)

Conspiracy to commit filing false documents

Chesebro, a lawyer who advised Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election, surrendered on Aug. 23. His bond was set at $100,000.

Sidney Powell

Lawyer Sidney Powell's mug shot in Fulton County. Fulton County Sheriff's Office

7 charges

Violation of the Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

Conspiracy to commit election fraud (2 counts)

Conspiracy to commit computer theft

Conspiracy to commit computer trespass

Conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy

Conspiracy to defraud the state

Powell, a pro-Trump lawyer who pushed conspiracy theories about the 2020 election, surrendered on Aug. 23. Her bond was set at $100,000.

Ray Smith

Trump 2020 campaign lawyer Ray Smith's mug shot in Fulton County. Fulton County Sheriff's Office

12 charges

Violation of the Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

Solicitation of violation of oath by public officer (3 counts)

False statements and writings (2 counts)

Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer

Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree (2 counts)

Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings (2 counts)

Conspiracy to commit filing false documents

Smith, a Trump 2020 campaign lawyer, surrendered on Aug. 23. His bond was set at $50,000.

David Shafer

Former Georgia Republican Party Chairman David Shafer's mug shot in Fulton County. Fulton County Sheriff's Office

8 charges

Violation of the Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

Impersonating a public officer

Forgery in the first degree (2 counts)

False statements and writings (3 counts)

Criminal attempt to commit filing false documents

Shafer, one of the so-called fake electors in Georgia and the former chairman of Georgia Republican Party, surrendered on Aug. 23. His bond was set at $75,000.

Cathy Latham

Former Coffee County GOP Chair Cathy Latham's mug shot in Fulton County. Fulton County Sheriff's Office

11 charges

Violation of the Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

Impersonating a public officer

Forgery in the first degree

False statements and writings

Criminal attempt to commit filing false documents

Conspiracy to commit election fraud (2 counts)

Conspiracy to commit computer theft

Conspiracy to commit computer trespass

Conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy

Conspiracy to defraud the state

Latham, a so-called fake elector in Georgia and the former chair of the Coffee County Republican Party, surrendered on Aug. 23. Her bond was set at $75,000.

John Eastman

Lawyer John Eastman's mug shot in Fulton County. Fulton County Sheriff's Office

9 charges

Violation of the Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

Solicitation of violation of oath by public officer

Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer

Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree (2 counts)

Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings (2 counts)

Conspiracy to commit filing false documents

Filing false documents

Eastman, a lawyer and one of the main architects behind the 2020 election scheme, surrendered on Aug. 22. His bond was set at $100,000.

Scott Hall

Bail bondsman Scott Hall's mug shot in Fulton County. Fulton County Sheriff's Office

7 charges

Violation of the Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

Conspiracy to commit election fraud (2 counts)

Conspiracy to commit computer theft

Conspiracy to commit computer trespass

Conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy

Conspiracy to defraud the state

Hall, a bail bondsman facing charges over a voting system breach in Coffee County in early 2021, surrendered on Aug. 22. His bond was set at $10,000.