See the Georgia defendants’ mug shots: Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis and more

Defendants in Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' election interference probe began making their way to Atlanta this week to be processed at a local jail.
Willis has given all defendants in this case a deadline of 12 p.m. ET on Friday to voluntarily surrender. Former President Donald Trump is expected to surrender Thursday evening.
Of the 19 defendants, here's who has been booked so far. This list will continue to be updated.
Rudy Giuliani
13 charges
- Violation of the Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act
- Solicitation of violation of oath by public officer (3 counts)
- False statements and writings (3 counts)
- Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer
- Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree (2 counts)
- Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings (2 counts)
- Conspiracy to commit filing false documents
Giuliani, a former Trump lawyer and the former mayor of New York City, surrendered on Aug. 23. His bond was set at $150,000.
Jenna Ellis
2 charges
- Violation of the Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act
- Solicitation of violation of oath by public officer
Ellis, a Trump 2020 campaign lawyer, surrendered on Aug. 23. Her bond was set at $100,000.
Kenneth Chesebro
7 charges
- Violation of the Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act
- Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer
- Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree (2 counts)
- Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings (2 counts)
- Conspiracy to commit filing false documents
Chesebro, a lawyer who advised Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election, surrendered on Aug. 23. His bond was set at $100,000.
Sidney Powell
7 charges
- Violation of the Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act
- Conspiracy to commit election fraud (2 counts)
- Conspiracy to commit computer theft
- Conspiracy to commit computer trespass
- Conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy
- Conspiracy to defraud the state
Powell, a pro-Trump lawyer who pushed conspiracy theories about the 2020 election, surrendered on Aug. 23. Her bond was set at $100,000.
Ray Smith
12 charges
- Violation of the Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act
- Solicitation of violation of oath by public officer (3 counts)
- False statements and writings (2 counts)
- Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer
- Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree (2 counts)
- Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings (2 counts)
- Conspiracy to commit filing false documents
Smith, a Trump 2020 campaign lawyer, surrendered on Aug. 23. His bond was set at $50,000.
David Shafer
8 charges
- Violation of the Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act
- Impersonating a public officer
- Forgery in the first degree (2 counts)
- False statements and writings (3 counts)
- Criminal attempt to commit filing false documents
Shafer, one of the so-called fake electors in Georgia and the former chairman of Georgia Republican Party, surrendered on Aug. 23. His bond was set at $75,000.
Cathy Latham
11 charges
- Violation of the Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act
- Impersonating a public officer
- Forgery in the first degree
- False statements and writings
- Criminal attempt to commit filing false documents
- Conspiracy to commit election fraud (2 counts)
- Conspiracy to commit computer theft
- Conspiracy to commit computer trespass
- Conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy
- Conspiracy to defraud the state
Latham, a so-called fake elector in Georgia and the former chair of the Coffee County Republican Party, surrendered on Aug. 23. Her bond was set at $75,000.
John Eastman
9 charges
- Violation of the Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act
- Solicitation of violation of oath by public officer
- Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer
- Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree (2 counts)
- Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings (2 counts)
- Conspiracy to commit filing false documents
- Filing false documents
Eastman, a lawyer and one of the main architects behind the 2020 election scheme, surrendered on Aug. 22. His bond was set at $100,000.
Scott Hall
7 charges
- Violation of the Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act
- Conspiracy to commit election fraud (2 counts)
- Conspiracy to commit computer theft
- Conspiracy to commit computer trespass
- Conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy
- Conspiracy to defraud the state
Hall, a bail bondsman facing charges over a voting system breach in Coffee County in early 2021, surrendered on Aug. 22. His bond was set at $10,000.