IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Why Donald Trump would never file for bankruptcy
March 24, 202412:07

  • ‘King Chaos’ vs. Joe Biden: Biden-Harris co-chair says Biden is focused on governing, not Trump’s legal battles

    07:48
  • Now Playing

    Why Donald Trump would never file for bankruptcy

    12:07
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Voters won’t forgive a hypocrite’: The Biden Campaign calls out Donald Trump for being broke

    09:20

  • Why GOP House members don't believe MTG will move to oust Speaker Johnson

    10:15

  • 'She’s green': How Judge Cannon’s inexperience is affecting Trump’s classified documents case

    06:40

  • 'I’m very angry': Michael Cohen calls out SDNY and DOJ for lack of transparency in Trump’s hush money case

    12:08

  • Top House Dem on Foreign Affairs Committee: House GOP’s stall of crucial aid to Ukraine ‘tragic’

    10:40

  • Ex-Giuliani associate reveals what it will take for Trump camp to ‘wake up’ from cult-like behavior

    10:24

  • 'Miserable to be in Congress': The big problems inside the Republican Conference

    11:43

  • ‘Demoralizing’: Analysts unpack how Trump’s pardon plan for insurrections impacts American justice

    06:45

  • ‘He’s won on delay’: How Trump continues to evade his criminal trials

    10:39

  • ‘Catastrophic’: Top Democrat calls House GOP out for attempt to gut Department of Defense funding

    09:09

  • ‘Their voice matters’: Michigan Rep. calls on President Biden to meet with Arab, Muslim leaders

    10:42

  • 'Wrong choice': Garland's move to pick Hur as special counsel was a mistake says legal expert

    09:22

  • Georgia ruling: Symone calls out Trump and his 'little friends' for trying to steal an election

    12:14

  • Inside the RNC’s MAGA makeover: MSNBC hosts reveal why shakeup might be a warning of things to come

    04:15

  • Vice President Harris pioneers historic visit to Planned Parenthood facility

    06:09

  • ‘Spectacle’: Ron Klain says Biden will debate Trump if Trump can follow basic rules

    10:19

  • Legal experts say E. Jean Carroll could sue Trump a third time

    10:52

  • Alicia Menendez warns 'there's real danger’ of GOP's false border linkage to President Biden

    03:00

The Weekend

Why Donald Trump would never file for bankruptcy

12:07

Former President Donald Trump must post a $454 million bond in his N.Y. civil fraud trial by Monday. His lawyers argue he doesn’t have the money, but Trump says he has the cash. NYU law professor Andrew Weissmann and MSNBC political analyst Tim O’Brien join The Weekend to discuss the disconnect and why they believe he would never file for bankruptcy. March 24, 2024

  • ‘King Chaos’ vs. Joe Biden: Biden-Harris co-chair says Biden is focused on governing, not Trump’s legal battles

    07:48
  • Now Playing

    Why Donald Trump would never file for bankruptcy

    12:07
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Voters won’t forgive a hypocrite’: The Biden Campaign calls out Donald Trump for being broke

    09:20

  • Why GOP House members don't believe MTG will move to oust Speaker Johnson

    10:15

  • 'She’s green': How Judge Cannon’s inexperience is affecting Trump’s classified documents case

    06:40

  • 'I’m very angry': Michael Cohen calls out SDNY and DOJ for lack of transparency in Trump’s hush money case

    12:08

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All