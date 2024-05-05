IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rep. Clyburn warns of ‘dark’ historic parallels of Trump comparing Biden Admin to Nazis
May 5, 202407:45
Rep. James Clyburn joins The Weekend as the nation hits six months until the 2024 election. He discusses becoming a Presidential Medal of Freedom Recipient and Donald Trump’s unhinged speech at the RNC Spring Meeting.May 5, 2024

