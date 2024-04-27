IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Legal expert says dueling Trump cases are a ‘stress test’ to the system
April 27, 202411:15

NBC’s Senior Legal Correspondent Laura Jarrett and The New York Times' Susanne Craig, who have been inside the courtroom for Trump’s New York trial, join The Weekend to discuss the jaw-dropping revelations. April 27, 2024

