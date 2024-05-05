IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Israeli PM Netanyahu does not accept Hamas's request for a permanent cease-fire
May 5, 202403:59
    Israeli PM Netanyahu does not accept Hamas's request for a permanent cease-fire

The Weekend

Israeli Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he will not accept Hamas's demands for a permanent cease-fire in Gaza. Netanyahu released a video message rejecting Hamas's request for Israel to withdraw all troops from the Gaza Strip in exchange for the release of hostages.May 5, 2024

