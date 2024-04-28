IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Former National Enquirer Executive reveals what he witnessed during Donald Trump’s rise
April 28, 202408:44

  • Rep. Jared Moskowitz says Florida is at play for Democrats with abortion on the ballot

    10:19
  • Now Playing

    Former National Enquirer Executive reveals what he witnessed during Donald Trump’s rise

    08:44
  • UP NEXT

    'Keeping the flame of freedom alive’: DNC Chair praises Pres. Biden’s confidence on campaign trail

    10:08

  • ‘Never underestimate Joe Biden’: Former Obama official reacts to Pres. Biden’s speech

    11:27

  • Rep. Garcia: Voters shouldn’t support Trump because he’s a ‘criminal and a conman’ 

    07:28

  • Legal expert says dueling Trump cases are a ‘stress test’ to the system

    11:15

  • ‘Should my 10-year-old become a mother?’: Expert lays out reality of the GOP’s anti-abortion laws

    10:09

  • The Supreme Court is hoping it gets it ‘right’: Insiders speak to tension of Trump immunity case 

    10:05

  • Watch The Weekend Highlights: April 21

    46:13

  • New NBC News polling shows Biden closing the gap with Trump

    07:07

  • Legal analyst: Expect a ‘tug of war over Michael Cohen’ in Trump’s hush money opening statements

    10:39

  • NATO Secretary General: Ukraine aid is ‘not too late’ but the delay has left ‘consequences’

    10:44

  • 'We do not reward the bare minimum': Rep. Crockett on why Dems won’t save Speaker Johnson

    07:41

  • Why Rep. James Clyburn is 'inclined' to support House Speaker Mike Johnson in his leadership battle

    11:23

  • Legal experts explain why it was difficult to select a jury for Trump’s first criminal trial

    11:36

  • ‘It’s critical’: Texas abortion ban challenger joins forces with the Biden-Harris campaign

    08:01

  • Why Democrats might save GOP House Speaker Johnson

    17:34

  • 'Pathetic little tool': Michael Steele slams Fox News host for sowing doubt in Trump trial jurors

    07:25

  • House GOP is focused on 'woke culture war' instead of bipartisan national security bill

    08:44

The Weekend

Former National Enquirer Executive reveals what he witnessed during Donald Trump’s rise

08:44

Lachlan Cartwright is one of the people who saw first-hand the alleged "catch and kill" that David Pecker says he participated in. Cartwright joins The Weekend to unpack what he saw while working during Donald Trump’s rise.April 28, 2024

  • Rep. Jared Moskowitz says Florida is at play for Democrats with abortion on the ballot

    10:19
  • Now Playing

    Former National Enquirer Executive reveals what he witnessed during Donald Trump’s rise

    08:44
  • UP NEXT

    'Keeping the flame of freedom alive’: DNC Chair praises Pres. Biden’s confidence on campaign trail

    10:08

  • ‘Never underestimate Joe Biden’: Former Obama official reacts to Pres. Biden’s speech

    11:27

  • Rep. Garcia: Voters shouldn’t support Trump because he’s a ‘criminal and a conman’ 

    07:28

  • Legal expert says dueling Trump cases are a ‘stress test’ to the system

    11:15

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All