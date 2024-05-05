IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ex-GOP insider makes urgent call for Republicans to stop enabling Trump’s wild antics
May 5, 202412:32
The Weekend

Ex-GOP insider makes urgent call for Republicans to stop enabling Trump’s wild antics

12:32

The 2024 election is six months away and Donald Trump's increasingly bizarre behavior was on full display during the RNC Spring Meeting in Florida. Tara Setmayer and Rick Stengel join The Weekend to discuss.May 5, 2024

